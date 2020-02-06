Breaking News
Translate

Coronavirus kills Chinese doctor

On 9:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection has killed a Chinese physician, Dr. Li Wenliang.

WHO, in a tweet posted on its official Twitter page expressed sadness at the doctor’s death.

The United Nations agency said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did on #2019nCoV.”

Wenliang died on Thursday at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) room.

WHO had disclosed that as of 6.00 a.m. Geneva time on Thursday, there were 28,060 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China and 564 deaths.

It said outside China, there were 225 cases in 24 countries, with one death.

Wenliang, born on October 12, 1986, in Beizhen, Liaoning, China, studied Clinical Medicine at Wuhan University for seven years where he acquired his M.Med. Degree.

After graduation, he worked in Xiamen, Fujian, China for three years before he returned to Wuhan and worked as an Ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!