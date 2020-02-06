Coronavirus kills Chinese doctor

Kindly Share This Story:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection has killed a Chinese physician, Dr. Li Wenliang.

WHO, in a tweet posted on its official Twitter page expressed sadness at the doctor’s death.

The United Nations agency said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did on #2019nCoV.”

Wenliang died on Thursday at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) room.

WHO had disclosed that as of 6.00 a.m. Geneva time on Thursday, there were 28,060 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China and 564 deaths.

It said outside China, there were 225 cases in 24 countries, with one death.

Wenliang, born on October 12, 1986, in Beizhen, Liaoning, China, studied Clinical Medicine at Wuhan University for seven years where he acquired his M.Med. Degree.

After graduation, he worked in Xiamen, Fujian, China for three years before he returned to Wuhan and worked as an Ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital. (NAN)

Vanguard

