By Agbonkhese Oboh

These are confirmed cases of coronavirus in China and across the world represented in stacked bar charts. It is coronavirus in brief: Confirmed cases, deaths, survivors. Note that the charts are interactive. Meaning you get information when you move your cursor over the bars.

Below is that of the 811 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in Mainland China.



Below is the distribution across the world.



Note that the highest number of confirmed cases (40) is in Singapore, while no death has been recorded in some countries, such as the United State of America. One fatality has been recorded for the Philippines.

The data Vanguard used for the bar charts are from Coronavirus 2019-nCoV Global Cases by Johns Hopkins CSSE. The last update was Saturday, February 8, 2020.

