Coronavirus death in Philippines marks first outside China

A man has died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, marking the first reported death tied to the virus outside of China.

The man, 44, was a resident of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, and officials believe he was infected before traveling to the Philippines, according to the World Health Organization.

He experienced symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat before being admitted at the San Lazaro Hospital. He passed away on Saturday, WHO announced Sunday.

The victim was the second person in the Philippines confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The news came as reported cases and deaths continued to rise. More than 300 people have been killed by the virus in China, while more than 14,000 have been infected worldwide.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

