Coronavirus: Blame lawmakers if anything happens to Nigerians trapped in China —NIDO Coordinator

‘Impact to hit Nigeria hard next month if…’

By Charles Kumolu

Coordinator of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, in Guangdong Province, China, Mr Festus Mbisiogu, in this interview,

discusses the implications of Coronavirus to Nigeria’s economy and the country’s position on the request for the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Wuhan, China.

The House of Representatives rejected a motion for the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Wuhan by Ben Uba. It was also reported that you want them evacuated. What informed your position?

The House of Representatives shouldn’t have dismissed the motion moved by Ben Uba on the assumption that China has better facilities to take care of them. I expected them to have been spurred into making findings on the wellbeing of Nigerians in the city of Wuhan. These Nigerians are experiencing hardship because of the restriction of movement. I am not saying this out of hearsay, I am their Coordinator and they relate with me daily.

I get daily updates on their plight. If they were in better condition, they wouldn’t have opted for evacuation. They could have even demanded money from the Federal Government, but these citizens are saying that they want to be evacuated the way nationals of other countries were evacuated.

The decision to be taken out of the city is a collective decision of all Nigerian students in that city. President of the students’ union in Wuhan told me that they sampled opinions before arriving at the decision to be evacuated. Can you imagine staying in a house in a week without moving out and even if you have the option of going out, you will not because you don’t know who you may come in contact with.

The position of the House is not different from the pulse of most Nigerians. They are saying that the country cannot handle such an emergency…

The countries that have evacuated their people have not recorded any casualty. If evacuation is taking place, there are safety measures to be put in place to ensure that people do not contract the virus. For instance, if they are evacuated from China, upon arrival at Murtala Muhammad International Airport, they must be kept in a secluded place for 15 days. They must be quarantined for 15 days before being allowed to mix with the crowd.

If the government is scared of evacuating them, the students are saying that they should just be evacuated and kept in seclusion for 15 days after which they would be free to go anywhere. The House members should have had firsthand information before acting. The World Health Organisation, WHO, has stated the number of days an individual can stay in seclusion to ascertain if the person has the disease. Nigeria should follow the guidelines of WHO.

This is what other nations had done. The disease is becoming more terrifying. The number of those infected keeps increasing. About 2000 or 3000 people are infected daily in Wuhan area. I want the House of Representatives to mandate the federal government to have an arrangement with the Chinese authorities, to enable the evacuation of these Nigerians to another Chinese city. They can even be taken to a distant city. China has 52 provinces and the disease is in Hubeng Province.

They can be taken to another city where they would be quarantined. Doing so would reassure Nigerians that the government cares. This is very important because other nations have evacuated their citizens. If the government fails to evacuate them, it may not speak well of them. If they are insisting that China has better facilities why not arrange with them to ameliorate the plight of Nigerians. I can’t be a father and watch my sons suffer in a hopeless situation.

Don’t you think that some of these cities may not be willing to accept Nigerians evacuated from Wuhan?

China has one central government and no city disobeys the central government. If the federal government makes the request, the Chinese central government would grant it. Our government needs to act for people to know that it cares for the citizens. If they are not evacuating them, what alternatives are they suggesting? They may be right in their decision but what alternatives are they bringing to the table?

How many Nigerians are trapped in the city?

We have about 65 Nigerians excluding children. The city has a large population of foreigners who school there. The list I got from the Nigerian Students Union has the names of 50 people who are schooling. That is excluding businessmen. I learned that they have eight children. The rate at which the number of those infected increases is scary.

With that alone, we do not need anyone to tell us that our people who are trapped in that city need to be taken out. The whole country is in a state of lockdown because people are even afraid of going out. You can’t even go out to buy food because everyone is afraid not to contract the disease. Everything is in a state of standstill.

If the government decides to evacuate them to Nigeria, how best can it be done?

They should ask other countries that evacuated their citizens how they did it. The evacuation that was done was not a secret, even the media reported it. All we need do is to follow international best practices as prescribed by WHO. What method did Singapore and other countries use in evacuating their citizens? We should not just sit down and complain that we do not have the facilities to prevent the spread. Nigeria was able to contain the spread of the Ebola virus and got international commendations for doing that.

What about the handling of the situation by the Chinese authorities…

They are on top of the situation and they are introducing stringent policies to able to contain the spread. One of the policies is the decision to shut down the transport sector in the country including the movement of trains. There was also an order that all businesses including banks be shut down until February 10.

As of today, virtually all international airlines have suspended flights to China. They are doing these in good faith. The Chinese government is fighting hard to defeat this disease. If they hadn’t instructed all their citizens to remain indoors, the situation would have been more alarming. The crisis is not about China alone but also the whole world. I want the international community to support China to win this battle that poses a threat to man.

How is NIDO in China handling the situation?

NIDO through the overall President in China, Justina Ajala, has raised funds for our people in Wuhan. She reached out to me, saying the funds raised are for their immediate needs and people are contributing already. NIDO in China is calling on people to support them to ensure that they are not just well taken care of but also evacuated from the city.

The federal government through Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, recently said it had not received any evacuation request. Is that true?

The students in Wuhan have written to them. It is left for them to respond. I strongly believe that the Nigerian Embassy and Abike Dabiri have forwarded the letter to the government because those are the channels through which we can reach the government. Abike Dabiri assured us that our request has been submitted to the government. I am sure that Abike Dabiri is working hard to bring the plight of the affected people to the presidency.

Evacuation is not the duty of NIDCOM as it cannot do so. It is the responsibility of the federal government. If the government doubts the letter written to them from Wuhan, they should invite some us to the House to explain the plight of these people in detail. They can also reach out to them financially but the students are saying they don’t want money.

I have also said that they should be taken to another province in China but the issue is that they cannot even move out because the transportation system is not working at the moment.

Can you count the cost of the crisis on Nigerian businesses in China…

The cost is increasing daily. Some of my staff who are in China for holidays are even trapped there. I don’t even know if the Chinese government would lift the ban on free movement on February 10 given the worsening situation. As of today, last Thursday, China has lost $50 billion as a result of the virus. Even monies transferred to Chinese businessmen cannot be accessed because the banks are not working.

The economic implications are much and they extend beyond China. Nigeria will begin to feel the impact of the virus next month because 80 per cent of our imports are from China and some of the items in the Nigerian market are depleting. Suppliers are no longer shipping products out of China. Manufacturers are no longer producing because of the restriction of movement and shutdown of activities in the country.

This should even be an opportunity for the Nigerian government to become serious about stabilizing the power sector. Some items our people import from China can be manufactured here if we had stable electricity. Africa will even suffer more than other continents because we have become so dependent on Chinese imports. Prices of Chinese products will go up because factories are not producing.

There is a market in China called Canal Market with a daily inflow of $10 million from Nigeria. I stand to be corrected. The market like others in China is affected. That is outside the bilateral trade going on between China and Nigeria. We import so many things from them.

