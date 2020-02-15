Contributory pensioners condemn non-payment of retirement benefits from 2019 till date

Kindly Share This Story:

…beg PENCOM to implement 15%, 33% increase in pension

By Adeola Badru

THE Contributory Pensioners Union of Nigeria, southwest zone, has condemned non-payment of retirement benefits of members from January 2019 till date, calling for urgent attention.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Elder S. A Kojusola and Secretary, Mr Idowu Ogunjin and made available to Sunday Vanguard.

Also read:

The statement frowned at the inability of National Pension Commission, PENCOM to implement and pay 15% and 33% increase in pension between 2007 and 2014 as approved by the Federal Government, while others under Divine Benefits Scheme, DBS had been paid.

It also implored the Federal Government to include members in the national health insurance scheme to enable them to have access to a better life after active service.

The statement noted that the deteriorating health condition of members has become worrisome, hence the need for the government to act promptly.

“The deteriorating health edition of our members is becoming worrisome, this is attributed to the financial situation members and non-inclusion in the National Health Insurance Scheme.”

“Inability of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) to implement and pay 15% and 35% increase in pension since 2007 and 2014 respectively as approved by the Federal Government.”

“The union, therefore, appeals for the immediate payment, more so that our counterparts under the Divine Benefit Scheme (DBS) had since been paid.”

The statement, however, added that the Federal Government should do more in finding a lasting solution to problems of insecurity in the country.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: