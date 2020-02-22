A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » News » Contraband: Border Patrol Team intercepts 52 trailers in Katsina
Contraband: Border Patrol Team intercepts 52 trailers in Katsina
“Examination will reveal the facts; after the examination, we will know if it’s only the dates and tiger nut inside the vehicles,” he said.
He disclosed that the sector lacked scanning equipment, hence the resort to the use the physical examination of the items.
“We will bring everything down to know if there are any concealed items inside the lorries before allowing the vehicles to proceed,” he explained.
He said that the interception and arrest was made possible through the combined operations of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Border Drill Operation, Federal Operations Unit, State Command of the Customs and the Strike Force.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.