Confidence and focus is my life winning strategy – Queen Ugo Peity

By Chris Onuoha

One out of the five queens who were crowned by the Angels Eyes Communication, organisers of Face of Nigeria” Beauty pageant is Queen Ugo Piety Okwute.

Queen Peity Ugo, a native of Awkuzu, Anambra State was full of enthusiasm when vanguard cornered her on the sideline of the event held recently at Bespoke Center, Lekki, Lagos, to speak about her winning tricks.

“Yes, winning this crown has thought me that I should strive for whatever dream or anything I wish to become or have in life, as I put in extra effort and not give up. I would start by saying that beauty is not only about our outward appearance but about a person’s personality and carriage; your interaction between you and your environment, how kind you are to people, words and actions which you portray. Beauty can be an asset and a key to success if it is used and managed well, and this can achieved by being kind, courageous, helpful competent, capable of doing things and many more.”

Speaking about her background, Queen Ugo disclosed: “I am from Awkuzu in Anambra state. I attended British Academy Primary School Lagos and my Secondary School at Holy Innocent Juniorate Convent, Nkpor in Anambra State. I am the second child of 2 children from God fearing parents.

Growing up was just my elder brother and I most times. I usually get whatever I want from my parents while growing up. Along the line, an incident happened that changed my perception of life and living. That was when I spent a holiday at my cousin’s place where I had my first experience that, all I need cannot be given as expected always.

From there, I started adapting to the condition that my parents will not be there for me always. That singular experience built up my confidence to be focused and purse things on my own. It was quite intriguing and that’s part of my winning tricks coupled with bold and go getting spirit.”

Queen Ugo also mentioned that she is an open minded and optimistic person that loves to help people. “I believe that whatever I want and I put in a great effort I can achieve it, I aspire to be a great person not just nationally but globally.”

Talking about her camp experience and inspiration, she said; “This is second attempt, after I dropped halfway in my first attempt due to some personal reasons. I have always had my mum’s support both financially, emotionally and counseling. At some point, some of my friends tried to discourage me because of known scandals involved in beauty pageantry, while some believed in me.

I was inspired by Genevive Nnaji as a role model even though she is not a beauty queen, but her bold spirit is doing things rights moves me. The experience has also taught me that pageantry is a great platform in Nigeria for young people to showcase their talents, learn more about life and become independence and noble in the society.

Projects:

As a reigning queen, which I will occupy for the next one year, my projects are equally similar to others but a bit different. Our collective effort is to see the society especially the children from foundation, get good education which is the only viable legacy you can give a child. As a result, my targets is to see young indigent children hawking on the streets to get back to school, hence partnering with corporate organisations, NGOs and my State government to see how to achieve that.

There seem to be positive response from some bodies contacted and I am also putting things together to kickstart the project which also involves provision of healthcare materials to some motherless homes and the less privileged in the society.

