Computer Village Crisis: Osundairo residents send SOS message to LASG

…..calls for peace in the community

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Members of Osundairo Community in Computer Village area of Ikeja Local Government in Lagos State have sent a “Save Our Soul” message to Lagos State government over what they described as a security challenge in the community.

The community-led by one Mr Lanre Osundairo, a CDA member and member of Osundairo Landlord Association, told pressmen that some hoodlums have constituted themselves as threats in the community as they make lives miserable for the people and their businesses.

While calling on the government to intervene, he said, if nothing is done the community might face serious security challenge.

His words, “The peace of the community is being threatened by some people “who constitute themselves as the authority in the business environment”, doing whatever they like without recourse to the Community Development Association in the name of Iyaloja/Babaloja of computer village.

“We reported the case at the Area “F” Ikeja Police Division after they attacked some people in the community including the CDA Ass. Secretary Kunle Adiomowo. One of the hoodlums who led the attack, Fatai Adedapo was arrested but he was immediately released with the intervention of the former CDA Chairman, Mr Olasoji Niyi who was alleged to have given them the job”.

“We were surprised that the Police was not even interested in investigating the matter before they were “compromised” by the men who have turned themselves to lords in computer village”, he said.

Osundairo further explained that the crisis in the community was connected to the refusal by the former CDA Chairman to handover to the new CDA chairman, Alhaji Nureni Musa after the election was held.

We need peace in the community unfortunately; we are not connected to anyone in government. And if this illegality is allowed to continue, we may have a breakdown of law and order soon in the community and that is why we are calling on the government to save us from the impending crisis”, he lamented.

