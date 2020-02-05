Community policing: Plateau Govt. to strengthen Operation Rainbow

Kindly Share This Story:

Plateau Government says it will strengthen the state’s security outfit, Operation Rainbow, preparatory to the commencement of community policing in the state, according to a Communique issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu.

The communique was issued in Jos at the end of a peace and security community dialogue with the theme: ‘Domestication of Community Policing in Plateau State Exploring the Indigenous Options’.

Recall that operation rainbow, a home grown security outfit, was established in 2010 for peace building and to provide security intelligence to the Federal Government’s military task force, Operation Safe Haven(OPSH), deployed to protect the people of the state.

The document said that the capacity of operatives of the task force would be built so that the neighborhood watch component of it could be a visible channel for intelligence gathering and response.

It lauded the initiative of Northern Governors to adopt community policing model in order to address the security challenges in the zone and the country, which it said, were impeding development.

The meeting also affirmed that traditional leaders played critical roles in intelligence gathering and should be supported to perform such responsibility to forestall security challenges.

It stated that a robust synergy and confidence building should be encouraged among the established security outfits such as the Armed Forces, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other agencies recognised by law.

Participants of the security dialogue held in Jos included security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, ethnic groups, interfaith agencies and government functionaries.

