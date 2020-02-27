Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has disclosed that the state would introduce 50 Constabulary personnel in each of the 44 local governments of the state, to ensure inclusion in community policing and institutional strengthening of the security system.

Ganduje said the persons would be trained, guided and monitored by the security agencies to key effectively.

The Governor stated this during the Ground Breaking Ceremony to Lay the Foundation of the Military Training at Falgore Forest, Tudunwada local government, Kano.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, Ganduje said, “To further improve our security system with the inclusion of community people, we are going to introduce 50 Constables in each of the 44 local governments of the state. They will be trained, monitored and guided by the security agencies.

“A size of 2,169 hectares of land is provided by the state government in the forest for the construction of military facility that would consist of Auditorium, Dining, Officers and Soldiers Quarters and shooting range. As first phase of the project.

“Others are Clinic and Guest Houses. Whereas as separate from the Military facility is the construction of Cattle Ranch, in line with the federal government’s direction on dousing herders and farmers clashes. To also promote the economic activities of the general area of the forest and its environs, as a departure from the past experiences, when criminals were having field day.

“Falgore forest was being used by kidnappers, armed robbers and criminals, he (Ganduje) requested President Muhammadu Buhari to give permission for the establishment of military training ground.

“…a request he accepted graciously. Here we are laying the foundation for the construction of the facility.

“The effort he said, would assist the security agencies curb criminal activities. We are spending about N500m for the first phase of the project. And there will be access roads in the forest also. To allow for getting easy access to places within the general area.

“The forest was a Wildlife Preservation Area, but later became a hideout for armed robbers, bandits, Boko Haram and other forms of criminals but with this, we are having complete control of the area now. As we are improving the security of not only the state but the surrounding areas.

“…there is good working relationship among all the senior agencies in the state. That this administration gives them all the support apart from introducing ICT in our security design. We came up with Command and Control Centre. Where we have closer monitoring of the state,” Ganduje said.

Defence Minister, General (rtd) Bashir Salihi Magashi, commended the effort of the state government adding that “We need to thank His Excellency the Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for this effort in improving the security of the state. This project will, at the same time, give way for the bouncing back of economic activities of this area and its surroundings.”

Promising that he would do his best to encourage the gesture to make Kano safer, emphasising that “With this, governor Ganduje done me greatest favour. We must commend His Excellency for the foresight and commitment in the security of the state.”

Magashi commended President Buhari earlier, for providing the good atmosphere for the project. “Mere words can never be enough to thank President Buhari and Governor Ganduje. We will make good use of this Military Training Centre,” the Minister however said.

Meanwhile, the foundation was laid by the Governor Ganduje in the presence of the Minister of Defence, General (rtd) Bashir Salihi Magashi, representative of the Chief of Army Staff, General Commander 1 Divisional Army Barrack, Commandants of Military formations and other senior military officers.

