Commissioner urges police cadets to exhibit good conduct

Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, has advised police cadets to be good ambassadors, exhibit quality conducts and patriotism in service to the nation.

Aruwan gave the advice when some students of Police Academy Wudil from the state paid him a courtesy visit on Friday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said that as potential police officers, the cadets must learn to be disciplined, which is the hallmark of all regimental force.

“As ambassadors of Kaduna State, I advise that you study and train hard to excel and make us proud,’’ the commissioner said.

He said that the country needed them and was waiting to benefit from their training and experience.

Aruwan called for more collaboration between the government and security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the state.

“The better the synergy, the easier it is for us to contain threats, ensure stability and enforce law and order in the state’’, he said.

The cadets who are indigenes of the state are expected to graduate later in 2020.

Cadet ASP Yakubu Emmanuel, Secretary General, Regular Course 3, Kaduna indigenes of the Police Academy commended the state government for its quick response to security issues.

“The government has responded rapidly to security issues. A state without reliable security in place can be vulnerable to any form of attack,’’ Emmanuel said.

He asked for prayers and advice of the government on how to scale through the huddles in their aspirations to be police officers.

