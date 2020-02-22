Comedian I Go Dye takes Project “SORT” to more LGs in Delta State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ace comedian, writer and social commentator, Francis Agoda widely known as I Go Dye has announced intention to stage the second edition of his Delta State talent hunt tagged “Sorting Out Raw Talents (SORT)’ under his Francis Agoda Path of Honour, FAPOH,’s initiative which was designed to create social support, advance youths resourcefulness, civic responsibility, promote peace, acknowledge leadership qualities, promote artistic works and curb youths’ restiveness.

According to the humour merchant, unlike the first edition which held only in three local government areas of Delta State, namely; Agbor, Warri and Asaba, the second edition will look to expand the scope to give more contestants opportunity to be part of the project.

“ Last year project SORT auditions, saw us through three different local government areas of Delta State, namely; Warri, Agbor and Asaba. Each winner went home with the sum of 500 thousand naira and the grand finale was held at the Grand Hotel Asaba with one of our benefactors, Executive Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in attendance. This year, we are unveiling FAPOH Delta Talent and Brain AMBASSADOR PROJECT SORT 2020. We hope to expand the reach of contestants to other local government areas in Delta State,” he said in a statement made while unveiling plans for the 2020 edition.

Continuing, he added, “Auditions will commence on March, 12, 2020, in Ughelli Glass House Event Centre. Winners at the auditions from the different local councils of Delta State will go home with 500 thousand naira cash, which also qualifies them for the grand finale. Once again a brand new car will be won with N2 million as star prize. First runner-up will go home with N1.5 million while the 3rd price will win N1 million.

The Ughelli leg of FAPOH auditioning is in partnership with @lawrence_oriowo Lawrence Imareyo Foundation, an NGO which saw the need to help and support restive youths. At this time of our lives, we are all indebted to our immediate environment; let’s continue to support the growth of our youths.

I want to use this medium to appreciate everyone who is impacting our world through creativity and resource advancement. You can use your craft in whatever field to address the challenges facing the country. My profound appreciation to you all for giving hopes to the dreams of many young Nigerians.”

FAPOH is an initiative of a Amb. Francis Agoda, a social crusader, writer, public analyst, comedian of international repute, a seasoned advocate of social justice; a peace ambassador that has inspired and motivated the creative endowments in the youths, whose brand I Go Dye is acknowledged to be one of the most impactful structures that has revolutionized the present-day comedy industry in Nigeria.

VANGUARD

