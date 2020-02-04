Come to our aid, Heatland skipper, Ezenwa begs Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

The skipper of Heartland Fc, Owerri, Ikechukwu Ezenwa has appealed to Governor Hope Uzodinma to address issues of slashing of salary and sacking of players in the team.

The Super Eagles goalie, speaking on behalf of his team-mates while receiving the governor at the Okigwe stadium Saturday after their victory over Sunshine Stars of Akure, informed the governor that their salary have been slashed while many of them have been sacked because of failure of the management to meet up with their financial obligations.

He informed the Governor that since his emergence, the players have resolved to do their best to record positive performances in the ongoing Nigerian Professional Football League while thanking the Governor for coming to see and appreciate them.

The Governor who was at the Okigwe Stadium on the invitation of the Board Chairman, Barr. Charlse Ezekwem to watch Heartland take on Sunshine FC was received by Heartland Fans who were amazed that a governor who was less than 4 weeks in office could honour such invitation.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: