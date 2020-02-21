Coca Cola installs equipment to boost MNCH services at Alimosho GH

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Coca Cola Safe Birth Initiative (CSBI) has presented equipment valued at about $742,000 (N267million) to Alimosho General Hospital, Lagos.

Speaking at the unveiling, Business Unit Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Director, Coca-Cola West Africa, Clem Ugorji, said, “the Safe Birth Initiative is a part of the company’s wellbeing programme to support the efforts of the government in reducing the alarming numbers of women and newborns who die from birth-related complications every day.

The initiative was borne out of the company’s desire to ensure mothers and babies come home alive as part of the company’s effort towards building sustainable communities where we live and work.

In the view of the Minister of Health represented by the Head of Department, Clinical Services, Yaba Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, “The Coca-Cola Safe Birth Initiative has been the front runner in the achievement of the third sustainable development goal (of wellbeing and health for all). This partnership has successfully built capacity across the country’s public health Institutions and today’s event marks the handover of another batch of medical deliverables to the General Hospital, Lagos”.

The Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji commended the initiative aimed at strengthening r capacity to address the issue of maternal and newborn mortality in Nigeria.

Dr. Madewa Adebajo, Medical Director, Alimosho General Hospital said the equipment would go a long way to complement efforts towards the safe delivery of our mothers and newborns.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: