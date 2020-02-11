Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to star in BBC docu-series

Kindly Share This Story:

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will emphasize the “reality” of climate change on her own BBC docu-series.

BBC Studios said the series will document the 17-year-old Swede’s “international crusade” on the environment and follow her as she visits the “most extraordinary places on Earth” and meets with “leading scientists … political leaders and business heavyweights.”

It will also be a coming-of-age story.

“The films will also chart her own journey into adulthood as she continues to be confronted by the real-world consequences of inaction, and will share some of the quiet moments as she writes the impactful speeches that are now broadcast and analyzed around the world, as she lives a teenage life like no other,” BBC Studios said in a statement.

The project was announced Monday at the BBC Showcase trade show. There were no details about the number of episodes or when the series would begin airing.

Thunberg has spoken about the environment at the United Nations General Assembly last September, at the World Economic Forum last month in Davos, Switzerland, and at the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid in December.

She appeared in a clip at Sunday night’s Oscar ceremony touting the power of documentary films.

“To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet,” Rob Liddell, who will be the executive producer of the series, said in a statement.

