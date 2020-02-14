Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Clergy commends Pontif’s stance on celibacy among priesthood

On 3:17 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Pope Francis, MigrantsRev. Emmanuel Chukwuma of St Joseph Catholic Church AdaziNnukwu, Anambra state  has  commended Pope Francis over his proclamation that put an end to the idea of allowing  married men to become priests.

In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Awka, he said major calamity would have befell the Church had the Pontiff done otherwise.

“It takes courage to take good decisions that is beneficial to the majority of the masses.

“Our Pontiff just prevented a major controversy from brewing in the Catholic Church which would have looked like lowering the standard to accommodate anybody.

READ ALSO: Lack of knowledge of the benefit of Christ

“Priesthood is not a professional work but rather a calling that does not need attachments that might compromise ones commitment,” he said.

Chukwuma said that even if the reason for presenting such issue was genuine, it was a dangerous way to go.

“Things of God should not toe the line of present day economical and geographical situations but resolute to purity of purpose.

” Priests are dedicated to carrying out the calling since youth and not an ad hoc approach method,“ he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!