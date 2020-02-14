Clergy commends Pontif’s stance on celibacy among priesthood

Kindly Share This Story:

Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma of St Joseph Catholic Church AdaziNnukwu, Anambra state has commended Pope Francis over his proclamation that put an end to the idea of allowing married men to become priests.

In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Awka, he said major calamity would have befell the Church had the Pontiff done otherwise.

“It takes courage to take good decisions that is beneficial to the majority of the masses.

“Our Pontiff just prevented a major controversy from brewing in the Catholic Church which would have looked like lowering the standard to accommodate anybody.

“Priesthood is not a professional work but rather a calling that does not need attachments that might compromise ones commitment,” he said.

Chukwuma said that even if the reason for presenting such issue was genuine, it was a dangerous way to go.

“Things of God should not toe the line of present day economical and geographical situations but resolute to purity of purpose.

” Priests are dedicated to carrying out the calling since youth and not an ad hoc approach method,“ he said.

