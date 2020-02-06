CJN urges state govt’s to ensure financial autonomy of judiciary

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has urged state governments to intensify efforts in respecting the independence of the judiciary by ensuring financial autonomy of the courts.

Muhammad made the call on Thursday in Katsina state at the commissioning of a health centre for judiciary staff, which was named after the former President, Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi Health Centre.

The CJN was represented by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji at the occasion.

“I appeal to States Chief Executives to always respect the constitutional provision of independence and financial autonomy of the judicial branch.

“The three branches of government provided under the constitution are partners in ensuring good governance and sustenance of democracy.

“Unfortunately, the judicial arm is in most cases hampered to perform optimally as a result of financial dependence on the executive arm.

He lamented that such situation had made heads of court beg for assistance, which he said that negates the principle of separation of powers and true independence.

Muhammad however, expressed appreciation on the existing relationship between the executive arm and the judiciary in Katsina state.

“I am pleased to witness that Katsina State appears to be exceptional in its relationship with judicial arm.

“The CJ has reported to me that the judiciary, had in the last two years, recorded a 100 per cent recurrence budget performance.

He noted that this had enabled courts pay all entitlements and sponsored Judges and Kadis to all international trainings he approved.

“This is a feat many states could not achieve.

“While commending his Excellency for being a true democrat, I will urge him to ensure continuity and institionalisation of these ideals for posterity.

“While congratulating the direct beneficiaries of this noble project, I will like to call on honourable Judges and Kadis to reciprocate the gesture by improving on their productivity.

He warned that “non-performance in the judiciary is disengagement from service’’.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Masari, said that provision of healthcare and welfare for judiciary officers and their supporting staff were sure ways of enhancing effective service delivery in the justice sector.

The governor said that was the first ever established health centre for judiciary staff in the state.

Masari said that the centre would provide primary healthcare services to Judges, Kadis, their immediate families and other supporting staff of the judiciary.

He said that provision of effective healthcare services to people of the state was a restoration agenda of the present state administration.

The governor said that the government spent huge amount of funds on the construction, rehabilitation and upgrading of health centres across the state.

Also speaking, the state Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi, said that provision of effective healthcare services to judiciary staff would enhance their productivity.

He pledged to utilize the centre for the purpose it was established.

