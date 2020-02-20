Breaking News
CJ Urges implementation of reform in criminal Justice Act

On 10:55 amIn Newsby
BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: CHIEF  Judge of Delta state, Justice Marshal Umukoro  has called on states to implement  the reform in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 domesticated in Delta  state since 2017.

 

He made the appeal at  a training workshop on  : Implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act for Judges , Magistrates and Prosecutors  organized by the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies in Asaba, capital  of the state.

He said implementation of the Act will bring out the beauty in it, adding that lack of vehicles, for magistrates to regularly visit Police stations  to assess situation of suspects , lack of digital cameras for Police to record confessional statement of suspects  among others were part of  issues affecting smooth implementation of the reform in several states.

 

The Chief Judge who was Chief host and Chairman of the discussion sessions said the state had sent judicial officers and others on training since  domestication  of the Act in the state.

 

“Within the period of two years of domestication of the Act in the state, judicial officers and support staff of criminal courts had been sent on regular capacity training programmes, creation of nine criminal divisions of High Court to guarantee special manpower and accelerated hearing and determination of criminal cases, promulgation of the Bondsman Regulation 2018 to give effect to the bail regime and provisions of the ACJ Law in the state, among others.”, he said.

 

