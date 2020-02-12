CIPRM&P set to induct Prince Ned Nwoko into 2020 Hall of Fame

Kindly Share This Story:

Ned NwokoThe Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics CIPRM&P has revealed plans to honor and induct Nigerian Billionaire businessman and politician, Prince Ned Nwoko into its 2020 hall of fame.

This was gathered in a letter signed by Governing Council & Advisory Board.

A copy of the letter obtained read: “Dear​ sir, Most Distinguished Hon. Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, with the greatest respect as a World-class corporate professional, renown Legal luminary of international repute, iconic entrepreneurial Colossus and trailblazing technocrat coupled with your unassailable management ingenuity and remarkable excellence in National/International economic development of Nigeria, The Governing Council & Advisory Board of “THE CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC RESOURCES MANAGEMENT AND POLITICS (GHANA) is greatly proud of your INCORRUPTIBLE track records of EXCELLENT BUSINESS INTEGRITY, outstanding RESOURCEFULNESS, exemplary service delivery, notable philanthropist, CORPORATE PRODUCTIVITY and leadership dexterity.

“Similarly, this is to respectfully notify you sir that you have been unanimously selected as one of the few CREDIBLE STATESMANSHIP PERSONALITIES and the FIRST Statesman to be DECORATED and investitures into the 2020 HALL OF FAME as a distinguished FELLOW of this notable institute on Saturday 29th February 2020 in your vast corporate conglomerate or any other preferred venue of your choice, as Executive Directors from the institute will be paying you a STATE VISIT which will be led by the Vice President of this international institute.

“At this juncture, we congratulate you in advance, sir, on this well deserved international recognition of the honor.

This institute greatly commends your indefatigable passion for the economic growth of Nigeria, your multi-various empowerment support for the youths/underprivileged as an exemplary and patriotic Nation builder, we earnestly look forward to hearing from you sir, esteemed regards from Governing Council & Advisory Board, CIPRM&P.”

Ned Nwoko, a former senator representing Delta-north has set in motion plans fumigate Nigeria to eradicate malaria.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: