Christian group supports protest against violent attacks on Christians in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

MEMBERS of the umbrella body of Christians in active politics in Nigeria, Advocates for Right Leadership, otherwise known as Believers in Politics(BIP) across Nigeria, has supported the protest led against the incessant killings of Christians in Nigeria, which has assumed a worrisome dimension.

According to a release jointly signed by the National President of BIP, Kolade Segun-Okeowo and the Public Relations Officer, ‘Peju Akinyemi Abraham and made available to Vanguard noted that: “The killing of the Adamawa CAN Chairman by the dreaded Boko Haram sect is one too many.”

Also read:

“Our Christian brethren are been murdered in an orchestrated manner on a daily basis and the government is not doing enough to address this ungodly acts.”

“We are key stakeholders in the Nigeria project, hence we will not continue to fold our arms and watch criminal elements turn us into preys they can descend upon at will in our own country.”

Segun-Okeowo added that: “The BIP as a strategic group of Christian believers have therefore heeded the call by the Christian Association of Nigeria by calling out all its state and local chapters across the country to turn out in large numbers to identify with CAN and give every necessary support to the nationwide protest in order to ensure its success.”

“The primary duty of any responsible government is the security of lives and properties of her citizens and, where that is lacking, it leaves so much to be desired,” the release concluded.

Kindly Share This Story: