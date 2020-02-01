Chelsea will be difficult opponents ― Ndidi

Kindly Share This Story:

Leicester City’s midfield enforcer Wilfred Ndidi has admitted that their upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea will be tough because of the calibre of players in the ranks of the opponents.

The Super Eagle is in line to face off against international stars such as Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovačić and Mason Mount in midfield, while France World Cup winner N’Golo Kante could be selected by manager Frank Lampard if he recovers from injury.

Ndidi was once again at his best against West Ham after miraculously recovering from a meniscus operation and he believes that home advantage will be crucial in Saturday’s meeting with The Blues.”We’ve worked really hard to be where we are and the work is paying off,” said Ndidi to Leicester’s official webpage as he discussed the big game against Chelsea.

“We don’t feel happy to just stay there though; we can’t relax because there are still so many points to get. We’ll keep working hard and taking each game as it comes. ”

The Foxes number 25 continued: “It will be a difficult game for us, because they have good players and are a big team. But it’s about us. We’re at home so we have to do our best with the fans behind us.”

In the race for the Champions League spots, Brendan Rodgers men are third in the table with 48 points, eight more than their next opponents Chelsea.

