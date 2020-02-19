Chelsea fans call for Lampard’s sack after Man United loss

Kindly Share This Story:

Frank Lampard is beginning to face pressure from some of his own fans after Chelsea’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The loss was the Blues’ seventh at home this season and leaves them just one point above fifth-placed Tottenham going into their meeting at the weekend.

And while Lampard is idolised by most Chelsea fans and widely heralded as their greatest ever player – calls of disgruntlement are beginning to grow ever louder with each poor result.

The Blues started the season well enough, but are now winless in four in the Premier League and nervously peering over their shoulders.

One angry fan aired his frustration on talkSPORT, calling for Lamps to be SACKED.

He ranted: “Frank Lampard is getting away with murder down at the Bridge. “Every game he comes on to the middle of the pitch and claps the fans and they sing his name – it’s not good enough.

“No fans are applying any pressure to him and he’s basically got a free run to do exactly what he pleases.

“He’s not making the right decisions, he’s not picking the right team, and I don’t think he knows what he is doing, to be honest. “I really don’t believe Frank Lampard knows what he is doing.”

After being quizzed on whether he wants a change of management, the angry fan said: “I want him and that joker Jody Morris to be given the boot – the pair of them don’t have a clue.”

And a quick glance at social media suggests that this fan is not the only one.

Another wrote on Twitter: “Sack Lampard coz he is not an intelligent coach”.

While one angrily added: “Waiting for Lampard’sack. Hurry up. We don’t have any more time to waste. #LampardOut”.

Some even suggested appointing former nemesis Mauricio Pochettino: “@ChelseaFC let’s sack Lampard and bring poch”.

“Unpopular opinion: I would gladly sack Lampard and appoint Pochettino. I won’t go into details bcos if I do, we won’t have a nap”.

