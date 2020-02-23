CEMAR-UISB hold its 2020 leadership week and business seminar

Kindly Share This Story:

By David O Royal

The University of Ibadan School of Business (UISB) in collaboration with the Centre for Enterprise Management & Research (CEMAR) on Saturday held its leadership week and business seminar at CEMAR Campus, Gbagada, Lagos.

CEMAR is a Vocational Education and Entrepreneurship Development organization.

According to the director of CEMAR, Dr Sabastine Okeke, the University of Ibadan School of Business (UISB) is part of the University of Ibadan and reflects all aspects of the life of the institution.

The UISB, led by Prof. Adeolu O. Adewuyi also trains existing and potential managers and builds leadership to handle current business challenges.

Okeke said the centre also consults and directly partners with the relevant agents in the private and public sectors as well as other institutions, for teaching, research, consultancy, and community development.

The School was the first NUC accredited Business School in Nigeria (in 2015). With the support of Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON.

The UISB-CEMAR Leadership Week is dedicated to focusing the UISB MBA & PGD students on leadership opportunities through a series of strategic community-impacting signature events including Notable Guest Speakers, Business Simulation Panels, Community Social Responsibility (CSR)

The event was filled with programmes aimed at connecting the Students with the Community and Business Seminars/Workshops addressing the challenges and opportunities of being in leadership positions in dynamic business environments.

The Keynote speaker for the 2020 event is the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, who spoke on “The university Management expectation of postgraduate Education Coordination: Unleashing the Innovation and Growth With Organisation”

The VC encouraged the students to be more active and effective in society as they strive for success in their businesses too.

Other notable professionals and business leaders were also present at the event.

Vanguard Nigeria News

