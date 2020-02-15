Kindly Share This Story:

2By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Residents of Lamma and Tudun Wada communities of Zing local government area of Taraba state on Saturday erupted in joy, when Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, commissioned two boreholes donated to ease the burden of water scarcity in their communities.

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese, Most. Rev. Dr. Charles Hammawa said the provision of boreholes in the state was with the support of Catholic Bishops in Germany (Misereor) through the Justice, Development and Peace Commission, JDPC, of the Diocese.

Vanguard however recall that Zing is part of the six local government areas in the state selected for the execution of Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services, E-WASH, by Taraba State Water Supply and Sewerage Corporation, TAWASCO, through the funding of the American People, USAID, in Urban areas.

Bishop Hammawa who described water as one of the essential needs of all humans, urged the people to use the boreholes judiciously without discrimination.

The Diocese Coordinator of JDPC, Rev. Fr. Stephen Bakari, noted that the citing of the projects followed field assessment by the Commission which identified the communities for urgent intervention.

READ ALSO:

While explaining that the church in line with goal number six of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, hopes to provide potable water to local communities, Bakari said over 100 communities in the state have already benefitted from JDPC’s intervention.

However, in it’s quarterly report in December 2019, USAID/E-WASH accountability CSO for Zing and Jalingo, Taraba Youth Progressive Association, mentioned Tudun Wada as one of the two communities with access to water supply from TAWASCO.

It further noted that only five of the nine available boreholes were functional.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: