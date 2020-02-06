Carlo Ancelotti,Arsene Wenger are the same, says Iwobi

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi admits that there are many similarities between Arsene Wenger and his current manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

The Nigerian international is in the middle of his first season away from Arsenal, having left the Gunners last summer to join Everton in a deal worth around £35million.

It has been a mixed campaign so far for Iwobi, who has scored two goals in 21 appearances in all competitions, with the forward missing several weeks over the busy festive period. But he returned to action for the Toffees on Saturday as Everton came from behind to beat Watford at Vicarage Road, moving up to eighth in the Premier League.

“They are almost the same, thinking about it,” Iwobi told the Liverpool Echo. “They are both very patient, they are not men of many words but when they do say something there is a lot of wisdom. They are almost the same.

“They both like to play football, it is almost like I am working with the same man.

“It’s not like I’m back at Arsenal with Arsene Wenger, but it’s almost the same philosophy and I can buy into it easily and adapt to his plans straight away.”

Vanguard News

