Car crushes pregnant woman, two others to death in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

At least three persons including a pregnant woman have been killed by a car in a local restaurant in Calabar Municipal local government area of Cross River State.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening along MCC Road where the victims were having a dinner

An eyewitness, Ufonime Akaniyene, who is also a taxi driver, said the driver’s vehicle brake failed and he rammed into the victims, killing three of them on the spot.

He said: “The people were eating in the early hours of the night, when a vehicle coming from Mobil drifted from the major road and rammed into them.

“At first, we thought it was only the chairs, but when people started pointing their phone lights, we saw blood.

READ ALSO: Mob roasts man to death for stealing fowl in Calabar

“We tried and removed the vehicle, behold we saw about six people greatly hit by the vehicle. Three of them died on the spot while the others sustained major injuries.

“One of the salespersons later identified two persons and said they are husband and wife. The wife was heavily pregnant.

“The other person was not identified. The driver who was a bit conscious said his brake failed after he was interrogated by the crowd at the scene of the incident.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: