Cancer: Early detection, key to effective treatment ― NMA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, said that early detection of cancer remains the key to effective treatment in the management of the disease.

Speaking at an event marking the 2020 World Cancer Day, at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, National President of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Francis Faduyile, lamented the tremendous increase in the number of cancer-related deaths globally and in Nigeria, stressing that despite the fact that 30-50% of these cancer diseases are preventable, another 30% of the deaths can be avoided by early detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

Faduyile who was represented by the Abia State chairman of NMA, Dr.Mrs. Carol Iwuoha, explained that information from World Health Organization, WHO, showed a progressive increase from 12.7 million in 2008 to 14.1 million in 2012 and 18.1 million in 2018; indicating an increase of 5.4 million new cases in 2018 compared to the new cases observed in 2008.

The NMA President stated that the Association acknowledge the efforts of the Federal Government at addressing issues related to cancer treatment in Nigeria but are particularly concerned on the low rate of implementation of the Nigerian Cancer Control Plan 2018-2022, adding that there is no clear national policy on cancer which is important to drive the various actions needed to prevent cancer and its attendant mortalities.

“Cancer, which has been described as the second leading cause of death globally, accounted for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018, and an estimated 70327 cancer -related deaths in 2018 in Nigeria.

“We must reverse the trend and contribute positively to influence appropriate response at individual, family, community and national level and we must also raise the pillar of support for those in the fight against cancer and their families.

“The three most common cancers in Nigeria; breast cancer (22.7% of all cancer cases in Nigeria), cervical cancer (12.9%) and Prostate cancer (11.3% ) , account for an estimated 46.9% of all cancer cases. They are preventable through appropriate low-cost screening modalities, early detection, diagnosis and that treatment of these cancers will drastically reduce cancer-related deaths in Nigeria.

The NMA, Abia State called on the state government to provide facilities for cancer radiotherapy and other facilities needed for the treatment of cancers in the state.

“In a state like Abia state, we do not have most of the needed facilities, we also appreciate the contributions of the First Lady uniting against cancer, these contributions, among others have made significant impacts but we need to do more.

Consultant Nephrologist at the Federal Medical Center Umuahia, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu said that cancer-induced deaths are preventable through lifestyle modification, vaccinations, and screening, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: