CAN urges 27m Christian youths to fight bad leadership

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Southern Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN, yesterday said that the association has pleaded with their over 27 million members not to relent in winning the war against bad leadership in Nigeria.

YOWICAN President, Oluchukwu Nnabugwu, stated this in a statement he presented at the office of the Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University, IMSU, Prof. Adaobi Obasi, when the vice chancellor was honoured with the award of exemplary Christian leadership by YOWICAN, in Owerri.

To achieve this, Nnabugwu said “Christians would use missionary zeal and godly tact in a strategic and sustainable way.”

According to the President, “as a community of Christian youths with over 27 million members, Southern YOWICAN participates and contributes to the process of nation building, community transformation, strengthening of national institutions and peace-building.

“Also we participate in entrepreneurial development of the youth, civic enlightenment, value reorientation, humanitarian-based interventions, just to mention a few.

“May I humbly submit at this juncture that for us in Southern YOWICAN, the fight against bad leadership is a war we must fight to win and fight till we win if we truly desire a better and progressive Nigeria.

“Interestingly, Southern YOWICAN has committed to fighting this war with missionary zeal and godly tact in a strategic and sustainable way. We employed a war strategy coded WVWV (War Vice With Value).

“Therefore, in proactive response to the above mentioned menace to national transformation, we courageously brace up to the sacred call of changing negative narratives and disrupting stereotypes that perpetuate bad leadership in all spheres of human endeavour in Nigeria.”

Vanguard

