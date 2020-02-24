CAN urges 27 million Christian youths to fight bad leadership

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Southern Youth Wing Christian Association, YOWICAN, on Monday, said that the association has pleaded with their over 27 million members not to relent in winning the war against bad leadership in Nigeria.

YOWICAN, President, Oluchukwu Nnabugwu, the statement was contained in the address he presented at the office of the Vice-Chancellor of the Imo State University, IMSU, Adaobi Obasi, when the VC was honoured with the award of exemplary Christian leadership by YOWICAN, in Owerri.

To achieve this, Nnabugwu, said that the “Christians would use missionary zeal and godly tact in a strategic and sustainable way.”

According to the President, “As a community of Christian youths with over 27 million members, Southern YOWICAN participates and contributes to the process of nation-building, community transformation, strengthening of national institutions, peace-building.

“Also entrepreneurial development of the youth, civic enlightenment, value reorientation, humanitarian-based interventions, just to mention but few.

“May I humbly submit at this juncture that for us in Southern YOWICAN, the fight against bad leadership is a war we must fight to win and fight till we win if we truly desire a better and progressives Nigeria.

“Interestingly, Southern YOWICAN has committed to fighting this war with missionary zeal and godly tact in a strategic and sustainable way. We employed a war strategy coded WVWV War Vice With Value.

“Therefore, in proactive response to the above-mentioned menace to national transformation, we courageously brace up to the sacred call of changing negative narratives and disrupting stereotypes that perpetuate bad leadership in all spheres of human endeavor in Nigeria.”

Vanguard

