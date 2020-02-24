Calls for sack of Service Chiefs, misplaced ― Edo Deputy Governor

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, says calls for the sack of Service Chiefs by some critics, was a misplaced priority that will not solve Nigeria’s security challenges.

Shaibu made the assertion at a meeting with Heads of Media Organisations in Benin on Monday, as part of preparations for successful hosting of the forthcoming National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020’.

While describing the Service Chiefs as some of the best and competent officers Nigeria could boast of, he said the cause of insecurity was traceable to unresolved poverty in the land.

He explained that even if the President changed his Service Chiefs several times without effectively addressing poverty, people will find excuses to be allowed to be used as tools or weapons of destruction by unpatriotic elements.

” I know this because I was one of those who screened them and their credentials as a member of the House of Representatives.

” We know that Gen. Tukur Buratai is a solid combatant soldier with a UN medal; ditto others.

“But there has to be peaceful coexistence among the people. And this can happen only if the people are happy; and the people can be happy only if they are legally gainfully occupied both in their minds and hands.

“And part of ways of finding solutions to the issue of insecurity is through sports. The State Government is determined to contribute its quota in that direction,” he said.

Shaibu said the State Government placed great premium on youths development to prepare them as future leaders.

” We have seen this huge opportunity and we have invested in it through putting in place massive infrastructure across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state, which has created windows of employment for hundreds of youths.

“It is when government creates conducive environment and creates job opportunities for the teeming youths that we can aspire for peace.

“But when youths become idle with virtually no hope in sight that their minds begin to absorb lots of negative vibes.

“That’s why we are calling for collaboration with the media to effectively assist the Local Organising Committee (LOC) propagate the huge benefits that will accrue to all and sundry from hosting the festival,” he said.(

