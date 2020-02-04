Call for entry as 2020 DreamALIVE talent show berths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Organizers of the DreamAlive talent hunt show have opened entries for the 2020 edition of the event, which begins in April.

Interested participants, according to the organizers, will be selected from different genres such as music, comedy, dance, spoken word and arts and craft. The show has as theme, “Nigeria; Talents and Digital Economy.”

The executive producer, Eromosele Ehigie Daniel aka Pikolo, said auditions would be in three stages: online registration, face-to-face auditions, camping of participants and presentation of star prize to the overall winners. He further stated that this edition would feature big wigs in the entertainment industry as face of the project that inspired participants in the maiden edition of the show.

The TV show has produced past winners like Mavin Records artiste, Rema and Alpha P of Universal Record artiste.

According to the organizers, the initiative has come to stay and is now rebranded in such a way that it will groom and produce future stars in music, comedy, dancing and others.

Pikolo added, “We would be unveiling the show’s mobile app to enable participants register before coming for a face-to-face audition.”To register, interested participants will upload a minute video of what they are showcasing on the portal, the entry with the highest votes or likes will be shortlisted for the stage two, which is the face-to-face auditions in different cities of the federation.

From there, qualified contestants would be chosen to go into the house for a month’s camped for one month, where a lot of activities aimed at making fans vote will hold take to determine the winner.

