Three more people in California, including a husband and a wife, have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of US cases to 11, officials announced Sunday.

The husband and wife, both 57, are from San Benito County and the man recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the deadly virus originated, according to NBC Bay Area.

The wife did not go to China, indicating the virus was transmitted to her by her husband, the report said. Neither patient has left their home since the husband returned.

Earlier Sunday, a coronavirus case was confirmed in California’s Santa Clara County. That patient, a woman, also fell ill after arriving in California from Wuhan on Jan. 23 to visit family, health officials said.

Besides leaving twice to seek medical treatment, the woman has been isolated with her family at their San Francisco home. The health department is providing them with food and other necessities, the report said.

Coronavirus has killed more than 360 people, mainly in China, and sickened over 17,000 people worldwide.

There are three suspected cases in the city. The results of their tests are still pending.

New York Post

Vanguard News

