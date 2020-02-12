Cross River advises pregnant women to patronise govt. health facilities

Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River Government has advised pregnant women in the state to go to government health facilities for childbirth instead of giving birth at home.

It also discouraged them from patronising the Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) because of the complications that sometimes occur due to such practice.

Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, Director General, Cross River Primary Healthcare Agency, made the call on Wednesday in Calabar.

Ekpenyong was addressing pregnant women and nursing mothers in Nasarawa, a settlement of the Hausas/Fulanis in Calabar.

She admonished the people of the state to utilise healthcare facilities spread across the state for their desired services, including prenatal and antenatal services.

The director-general said that most pregnancy-related complications could only be addressed in conventional health facilities.

She advised the women to always make use of government facilities, adding that most of them had up-to-date equipment.

“Cross River women, please don’t deliver at home. Go to our facilities because we have health workers that will carter for you; we have functional facilities.

“I want to use this medium to appeal and inform you that Gov. Ben Ayade is committed to ensuring that no life is lost during childbirth in Cross River.

“At present, we have taken a tour of some facilities around the state.

“We have taken inventory of things that are needed, especially in the rural areas where our people are most exposed to the activities of the TBAs. Soonest, all challenges will be addressed,” she said.

Ekpenyong informed them about the Feb. 17 immunisation against child killer diseases in the state and urged the health workers to ensure that every child got immunised.

“I want all of you here to make use of this opportunity. Make sure you open your doors for health workers that will be visiting your homes and ensure that our children are immunised,” she said.

One of the pregnant women, Mrs. Habiba Umaru, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she had some complications when she was being delivered of her first child by a TBA.

Umaru said that she was later rushed to a medical facility where she was properly attended to.

vanguard

