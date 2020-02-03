Businessman docked for posting ex-girlfriend’s nude pictures on Facebook

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

Facebook postings have put a 34-year-old businessman, Wende Felix, in trouble. He was arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Igbosere, Monday, for posting the nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend and her baby’s picture on Facebook, claiming that he is the father of the baby.

He also allegedly collected N350,000 from his ex-girlfriend, with a promise not to expose her nude pictures on Facebook.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge of fraud, posting of pictures on Facebook and breach of peace preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Rosemary Ehimegbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2018 and 2019, at 24, Durosimi Etti Street, Lekki Phase 1, in Lagos.

Nudes on social media

Ehimegbe said the defendant fraudulently collected N350,000 from the complainant, one Elizabeth Olateju, under the guise that he will not expose her nude pictures, but still went ahead to do so.

She said he conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, by posting the complainant’s baby’s pictures on his Facebook page and WhatsApp status, without her consent.

The prosecutor said the defendant published the pictures of Olateju and her baby in a manner likely to provoke breach of peace.

According to her, the offence committed is punishable under Sections 314, 168 (d) and 57 (a) of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs. M. O. Osinbajo, granted him N50,000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

She said the defendant must provide a means of identification such as a national ID card, show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till February 5, for mention.

Vanguard

