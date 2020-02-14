Burial of Kanu’s parents: It’s emotion provoking event – Umeh

Kindly Share This Story:

By ugochukwu Alaribe, Eric Ugbor, Chima Nwiwu and Chinedu Adonu

Former senator, representing Anambra Central, Sir Victor Umeh, has regretted the demise of parents of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, HRH, Eze Israel, saying it is a emotion provoking event.

Senator Umeh who was speaking during the burial of the traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu community, Abia state urged Ndigbo to bear the loss with fortitude noting that death was a phenomenon every man should look forward to.

He also commended the federal government for ensuring that the burial was peaceful.

“We have come here to join the Afara Ukwu people Abia State and indeed Ndigbo to bury the traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu, Mazi Israel Kanu and his beloved wife.

“Today, according to our custom and tradition, it necessary for those who are alive to bury the dead not only that but today we are burying a great man, a king, a community leader and a Night of the Christian Church. So you can see it is an emotion provoking event.

“We also come to commiserate with the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his siblings and all the other relations to ask them to bear this double tragedy with fortitude and with God’s grace. I pray that God will grant them eternal rest in paradise.

“To the Afara Ukwu community, brothers and friends of Nnamdi Kanu, they must see it as something that must come in life and submit to the will of God.

“We commend the federal government for allowing us to bury our brother and sister and IPOB for organising themselves in a peaceful manner as they used to be”, he said.

Umeh further commended IPOB members for not yielding to media threats aimed at discouraging them from attending the burial.

Vanguard

