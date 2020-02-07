Burial: Grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon, attend parents’ burial group begs Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, on Friday, said President Muhammadu Buhari should pull out the military from Nnamdi Kanu’s home, grant him presidential pardon and attend the parents’ burial.

in a press statement obtained by Vanguard, The youth group said it is worried about the military Presence at Kanu’s Village, Afaraukwu Umuahia, Abia State few days to the burial of HRM Eze I O Kanu and his wife, and said it is appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the international damage such will cause to the reputation and image of Nigeria to the Outside World, as int’l Community are watching keenly to see if there will be any form of Human Rights violations and Abuses by Nigeria’s Military before, during and after the burial rites of the Igbo Paramount Ruler and His wife by next Weekend.

Also read:

OYC insists there’s no need for any provocative Action promoting Violence by Nigeria’s Military before, during and after the burial of HRM Eze Kanu because Abia State is Calm and Secure, the president should pull out Military and accord the last respect for the late King by Granting permission and Presidential Pardon to Nnamdi Kanu to return and Bury his Parents according to Igbo tradition and Culture.

The statement reads in part:

‘’There’s nothing amiss if President Muhammadu Buhari in person or through high Power delegation attend and send Condolence Message to the people of Afaraukwu Umuahia on the Demise of their Paramount Ruler, HRM Eze Kanu and his wife, as Such Presidential gesture will portray him as a good Father of the Nation, irrespective of the Self-evident of Ipob’s stance on Self-determination and injustice melted by systematic structure against Igbos after 50 years of Biafra War Civil, The Presidential Pardon to Nnamdi Kanu and release of other Biafra agitators in detention and sending delegation to the burial will be applauded by both International Community and Nigerians at home, and will attract more respect for President Muhammadu Buhari, as Such Presidential gesture granted to Bashorun MKO Abiola, to appease the Yorubas should be applied now to restore more Confidence of Igbos in this regime… what’s good to the goose is also good for the Gander”.

“OYC salute Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the kind gesture granted to the Afaraukwu Umuahia Community through the appeal made by the President General and the Prime Minister of the Community for a solid Road Construction for the community in preparation for the late Paramount Ruler HRM Eze Kanu and his wife burial, OYC Urge other South-East Governors to rebuild the palace destroyed during the operation python dance. We Urge Biafra agitators to slow down on any action that might attract negative story during the burial, there’s should be no display of Biafra flags and Uniforms, protests and other things that might give Security agents the impetus to Wade in and wreak havoc during the burial… OYC console Ndigbo and Kanu Family on the Demise of the Paramount Ruler HRM Eze Kanu and his wife… May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: