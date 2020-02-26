Buratai wins award as most outstanding Chief of Army Staff

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has been honoured as the “Most Outstanding Chief of Army Staff” by Society Watch Magazine.

Nigeria’s Army Chief was singled out for his dogged, brave and fearless approach in containing banditry, terrorism and insurgency.

Under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s military have recorded incredible progress in the war against the Boko Haram terrorists.

From chasing the remnants of insurgents to the fringes, reopening previously inaccessible roads to the return of Internally Displaced Persons, the Nigerian troops are gradually restoring peace to the northeast.

Society Watch Magazine appears to be utterly overwhelmed by the COAS and the Army which bagged the “Best Government Institution of the Year”.

At a ceremony held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, on Wednesday, the platform, however, urged the COAS to sustain the momentum.

The Army Chief was represented at the event by Brig Gen TO Olowomeye D CMA who received the awards on behalf of the COAS and the Nigerian Army.

The event was attended by personalities from different walks of life including the Governor of Nasarawa State, ably represented by the Director Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, Alhaji Yakubu Lamai.

Others present include representatives of Honourable Minister of State for Agriculture and Ministry of State for Petroleum Resources, COPP, Brig-Gen PO Ilodibia among others.

