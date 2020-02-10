Bulkachuwa commissions 19th Court of Appeal in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

The President of Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, on Monday commissioned the 19th division of Court of Appeal in Kano.

The president noted that the establishment of Kano Division was to enhance access to justice as speedy disposal of cases as well as efficient administration of justice.

“The court of Appeal is seeking to reduce the number of difficulties associating long distance travel, as well as cost of transportation, cost of litigation and delays due to congestion.

”Numerous requests from Nigeria Bar Association, Kano Branch and Kano State Government revealed that large number of the appeal cases in Kaduna division of the Court of Appeal emanated from Kano and Jigawa which led to the creation of Kano division,” she said.

Bulkachuwa noted that the court of appeal as an appellant court at inception in 1976 had only three judicial division, Lagos, Kaduna and Enugu.

She said in 1977, the number was increased to five with the establishment of Benin and Ibadan divisions, presently the Court has 18 division in Aba and Akwa some days ago.

“Eight of the existing Court of Appeal divisions are always busy and Kaduna division which covers Kano, Jigawa and Katsina is one of the busy divisions.

“It is our hope and prayers that after this commissioning it will be possible for us to continue to operate in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere.

“To do our duty to all sundry without fear and favour in accordance with our oath of office”, Bulkachuwa said.

In his remarks, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, noted that the establishment of Kano division would boost the commercial activities in terms of revenue generation.

Ganduje noted that the decision to have the Kano division of the court was to bring justice to the door step of common man, even the rich, increasing access to justice, to strengthen the peace stability and security in the state.

“The poor do not utilise their rights of appeal no matter how good the grounds of appeal are, I feel sad to see such kind of people that the system denied them access to justice, but the rich are doing same right.

He commended Bulkachuwa for approving and commissioning the 19th court of Appeal Kano.

“I have no doubt that my lord has discharged her responsibility as a judicial and president of Appeal Court.

“It indeed calls for celebration that Bulkachuwa has served her term in judiciary without blemish, we wish you more successful life after retirement

The Governor pledged that the Kano Government would give all necessary support and conducive working atmosphere in other to discharge their constitutional rights without fear or favour.

“Kano Government has already allocated hectares of land within Audu Bako Secretariat just opposite the temporary court of Appeal site for the construction of permanent site.

READ ALSO:

“We have agreed with the Governor of Jigawa state to join hands to build a befitting permanent site,” he added.

On his part, the Chief Judge of Kano, Justice Nura Sagir, commended the president and described the inauguration as timely, adding that the appellate Court would enable the less privilege in the society have access to justice.

“The people of Kano and Jigawa are indeed very grateful for the unflinching support towards the actualisation of the division,” Justice Sagir said.

Sagir also commended Ganduje for his untiring commitments and continuous support which made Kano a developed and peaceful state.

“In the judiciary, we say more grace to your elbows, the judiciary under my watch will continue to be proactive and efficient in the administration of justice”, Sagir said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: