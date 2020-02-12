Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—-THE Presidency on Wednesday debunked the allegation by an online medium that the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra has secured employment with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The Presidency said that though Zahra Buhari like any other Nigerian can work wherever she is given job employment, at the moment the story that she has secured job with PPPRA was false.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja read, “An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

” While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular.

” The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First Family, since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently.

” All people of goodwill are enjoined to ignore the hack piece, masquerading as a news story.”

