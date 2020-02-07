Buhari’s Boko Haram comment: Only Nigerians can provide answers ― Yakasai

Kindly Share This Story:

Nothing has changed ― Balarabe Musa

The former Liaison Officer to late President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, said only Nigerians could state whether or not they agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Air Chief on the decimation of Boko Haram.

“This question can only be answered by Nigerians and not me. Nigerians should provide answers whether they agree with them or not. The reaction of Nigerians will be my reactions,” he said.

In the same vein, the former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the Buhari administration has been re-echoing decimation of Boko Haram with little or nothing on the ground.

“He has said that many times before, but we are seeing something different. As far as I am concerned, there’s nothing different in the state of affairs,” Musa said.

Also in Vanguard yesterday, Columnist, Gambo Dori, listed areas in the North East still under the grip of Boko Haram to include Baga, Kukawa, Gubio, Monguno, Gamboru-Ngala, Damasak and several other communities.

Vanguard

