Buhari’s aides responsible for Nigeria’s slide into anarchy ―OMPLAN President

…warns Gov. Uzodinma guber election problems not over

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Bishop Udo Azogu, President of OMPALAN – an elite NGO that coordinates mineral producing states in the areas of environmental protection, peace development and wealth creation has blamed the continuous slide of the country into total anarchy on close aides of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The OMPLAN president alleged that the aides have quarantined the elected President of Nigeria in Aso Rock villa – making it very difficult if not impossible for Nigerians and organizations with novel ideas to communicate to their President on the way forward.

Bishop Azogu said his organization, OMPALAN has developed a home-grown blueprint on sustainable peace and security in Nigeria but, has been unable to meet Mr President to present the proposal after successive futile attempts due to stiffening bottlenecks within the nation’s corridors of power.

Bishop Azogu said the blueprint for sustainable peace, security and development of local communities in Nigeria called ‘Mining Security & Monitoring Agency of Nigeria (MISMAN) is a bottom-up initiative with robust monitoring and service delivery mechanisms designed for enhanced uniform community policing across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

According to the OMPALAN boss, MISMAN leverages on the critical influence of traditional governance as the fulcrum for inclusive administration by entrenched community institutions in enthroning the rule of law underpinning sustainable peace and security.

MISMAN also proposes to address the frequent bloody clashes between pastoral herders and local communities through the provision of a viable interface called ‘Community Administration Council (CAC)’ for realistic dialogue.

Azogu said the magic of MISMAN is simply in the ability to give local communities the capacity to create a conducive investment climate for wealth generation and redistribution across the constituent units while containing all forms of criminality prevalent in the area. MISMAN targets both mineral and non-mineral producing areas in the Country.

According to Azogu, the country will continue to slide into oblivion with dire consequences on national security and stability as long as Mr President allows himself to be quarantined by overzealous politicians and prevented from meeting patriotic Nigerians who have solutions to mounting challenges in the Country.

The Presidency must be totally overhauled to give it the flexibility to reap the huge harvest of novel ideas by patriotic Nigerians across the board and move the Country to the next level of fame and plenty.

Uzodinma guber election problems not over

On Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the cleric said his gubernatorial election problems are far from being over as revealed to his church.

Azogu said the Governor must resolve to surrender completely to God and work for God in order to strengthen his structures spiritually if he wants to be Governor according to the word of God.

Bishop Azogu said the threat to the Governor is not from PDP whose case is closed definitively in the spirit realm.

Bishop Azogu who is the Primate of Our Sanctuary Gospel church said both the Governor and his opponent presently enjoy 50% chances of coming out victorious.

Azogu said as Patron of his organization, OMPALAN and personal friend, Governor Uzodinma enjoys the support of his church and heaven which is the very reason the matter was revealed to his church for a safe landing.

Bishop Azogu said he does not want Governor Uzodinma to suffer the same fate as Ihedioha who ignored his prophecy that his election victory will be short-lived.

