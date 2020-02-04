Kindly Share This Story:

as APC claims Buhari’s winning war against insurgency, insecurity nationwide

By Emma Amaize, Anayo Okoli, Dapo Akinrefon, Dirisu Yakubu & Luminous Jannamike

THE ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has cautioned people in ‘positions of influence’ against utterances that could aid ethno-religious fracas.

The APC was reacting to the ‘prayer protests’ against rising killings, held by some churches on the instruction of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in parts of the country on Sunday as part of the three-day prayer programme against insecurity, attacks against Christians, and ‘’inability of the government to protect Christians” in the country.

The party in its statement said: “The commentaries that trail the menace of the Boko-Haram and other criminal elements are assuming a dangerous ethno-religious slant, unfortunately influenced by insensitive and selfish partisan narratives by shortsighted groups and individuals.”

The APC said the recent pattern of attacks by the Boko-Haram terrorists “is to pitch Christian and Muslims against one another and should not be promoted by persons in ‘positions of influence and authority’.”

APC’s comment elicited attacks from Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger-Delta Forum, PANDEF, Peoples Democratic Party and CAN, among others.

Prayer walk

CAN called for national prayer after the gruesome murder of Lawan Indimi, its chairman in Michika Local Government of Adamawa by Boko Haram terrorists.

Among the persons of influence that led the Sunday prayer walk was the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, in company of his church members.

Amid the insecurity, the presidency has said Nigerians have reasons to be grateful as the security situation is better than it was before President Buhari assumed office.

Buhari on course – APC

Although, APC condemned the killings, it stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was winning the war against insurgency and insecurity across the country.

“In 2015, followed by a reelection in 2019, Nigerians voted President Muhammadu Buhari to among others win the war against terrorism and generally secure the country. Despite the opportunistic and pocket of attacks on some soft targets, the President’s resolve and the APC-led government in degrading Boko Haram is not in doubt.

“Our leaders – religious, political, traditional and all others in positions of influence and authority, must now show leadership and temperance in their utterances and actions. Doing otherwise will be acting the scripts and playing into the hands of these fanatics seeking to divide us and pitch us against each other,” the party spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu wrote.

APC high on wrong substance — Afenifere

Reacting to APC, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said APC was smoking what was not good for its health.

It said: “Some people may be smoking what is not good for their health in that party. The president, who was honest to confess he was not aware of the potency of Boko Haram still is winning the war? The president should know by now those he should listen to.”

FG winning insurgency war in print, broadcast media — Ohanaeze

On its part, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said that nothing more than that is expected from the ruling party.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Uche Achi-Ogbaga, Ohanaeze noted that it was obvious that APC would support its own government.

“What else would you expect them to say? Yes, the FG is busy winning the war in the print and broadcast media while the insurgents are savouring their exploits in the battle field. They main, kill, decapitate and capture towns and villages. If CAN has woken up, to God be the glory because they have kept a studied silence to a fault.”

APC’ claim misleading, mere propaganda – PDP

Reacting on behalf of PDP however, its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan chided the ruling party for what he called “an attempt to deny the obvious reality on ground.”

According to him, “The APC are just misleading Nigerians and doing mere propaganda with their incredible claims,” adding that “what is happening today is the worst we have ever experienced as a country.

Nigerians are being abducted and beheaded in their own country. For us, this is the worst it can be. We have never had it this bad. So when they say the President is winning the war against insecurity, we would like them to provide an evidence-based response devoid of falsehood and propaganda.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that when PDP handed over power to the APC in 2015, no local government was under the control of Boko Haram.

“Today, every part of the country is under threat of men who behead for fun; a novelty hitherto unheard of in our country. So, if they say they are winning the war, help us ask them this simple question: which war?”

APC insincere in its utterances – CAN

On its part, CAN accused the ruling APC of insincerity.

Speaking in a chat with Vanguard, yesterday, Evang. Kwamkur Vondip, CAN’s Director of National and Legal Affairs, mocked the ruling party, saying Nigerians will only believe the party if its spokesman addressed the nation on the security situation on ground, on live television, from specific communities in the North-East.

“We doubt if APC truly made those claims, considering the position of party chieftains such as the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume; and those of hundreds of APC lawmakers in the National Assembly who supported the call for the removal of the Service Chiefs over the insecurity in the land.

“Many of the APC lawmakers were even quoted to have said that their local governments were under siege by terrorists. It is one thing to sit at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja and spread propaganda and empty political statements, it is another thing to visit local governments and communities like Michika in Adamawa State, as well as Auno in Borno State, where Boko Haram insurgents attack the people with a heightened sense of impunity.

“For us, as a Church, we see the statement as very disappointing and should not be coming from the party in power.”

Govt not winning war against insurgents -— PANDEF

Also, PANDEF, the South-South regional body, said it was ridiculous for APC to claim that the President Buhari administration was winning the war on insurgency when the security situation in the country was getting more scary by the day.

PANDEF, which spoke through the Publicity Secretary/Public Relations Officer, Ken Robinson, said: ‘It sounds preposterous when officials of the Buhari-led APC government give the impression that they are on top of the situation and things are working when reverse is the case.

“On top of which situation? It queried, adding: ‘This clearly speaks to the fact that officials of the government have lost touch with reality or are in a state of somnambulism.”

PANDEF commended Church leaders and followers of the Christian faith in the country for embarking on a prayer walk to protest the alarming state of insecurity in the country.

“It is interesting that Christians from all denominations across the country participated in the prayer and protest walks. It is a salient action that must be applauded.

‘’All Nigerians, irrespective of religion or tribe, must rise up and speak against the collapse of the nation’s security architecture, and the government’s lethargic approach towards addressing the situation,” it said.

