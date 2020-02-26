Buhari to foreign investors: We’ll protect your investments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, assured foreign investors in the country of the safety of their investments and government support at all levels.

He spoke at the official commissioning of Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Ore, a project to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Buhari arrived Akure in Air Force 1 jet, which landed at the Akure Airport at about 11.18am.

The ceremony was witnessed by Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo), the Minister for Trade and industries, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, traditional rulers and leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC.

President Buhari also assured investors of a conducive environment and good working relationship with their host communities.

He said: “We will ensure that investors are supported both at the state and national levels.”

The President described the projects initiated and completed by the Akeredolu’s administration as remarkable.

Buhari said: “Let me start by congratulating the governor and people of Ondo State for this remarkable achievement.

“This project is executed in line with the spirit and drive of the Federal Government, which puts great emphasis on infrastructure development across our country, especially in the area of transportation.

“It is gratifying to note that Ondo State is one of the first few states in Nigeria that have started implementing the new Minimum Wage.

“You have been able to achieve these feats despite limited available resources.

‘’I am not surprised at this because available records show that Ondo State has recorded the highest percentage leap in Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, among the states, due to the effort of the APC government here.”

Reaffirming the resolve of the Federal Government to continue to invest heavily in the provision of infrastructure, the President announced that his administration has expanded more on the provision of railway services, rehabilitation and construction of roads and bridges.

Buhari added: “We are confronting the infrastructure deficit head-on. At the inception of our administration, we were faced with decayed infrastructure on our road network and railways, because of long years of neglect and lack of investment.”

