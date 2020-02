Buhari says he supports diaspora voting during elections in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

—Expresses determination to defeat terrorism

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia has expressed his support for those in the Diaspora to vote during elections in Nigeria.

President Buhari has also directed Nigerians outside the shores of the country who are desirous to participate in elections to approach the National Assembly to amend the constitution in order to accommodate those in the Diaspora to vote during elections.

This is as the President has declared that his administration is fully determined to combat and defeat all acts of criminality, banditry and terrorism in the country.

Speaking at a meeting with the Executive Committee members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia (NICE), the President appealed to all Nigerians to support and cooperate with security agencies, who are ready to defend and preserve the unity of the country.

President Buhari at the meeting, moderated by Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had observed a minute silence in honour of Nigerians brutally killed by Boko Haram terrorists on Monday in Borno State.

Regarding the insecurity in parts of the country, President Buhari assured Nigerians, at home and abroad, that their protection would continue to remain a key priority of his administration, as well as fighting corruption and bringing prosperity to Nigerians.

On the issue of Diaspora voting, the President while responding to a request by the leader of NICE, David Omozuafoh, said he was in support of it, but that legislation was required to make it a reality.

He said, ”I have said it severally that I am not against it. However, you will need to convince National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to make Diaspora voting a reality,.”

On economic matters and doing business in Ethiopia, the Nigerian leader said he had been briefed on the challenges faced by some Nigerian companies with investments in the country, especially the Dangote Group and Lubcon.

”I have directed the relevant ministries to take up these issue with a view to resolving all complaints amicably with the Ethiopian authorities,” he said.

Commenting on the conduct of Nigerians living in the Diaspora, the President expressed concern that some of their actions have not projected the country in good light, urging them to change their ways and obey the laws of their countries of residence.

He, however, commended Nigerians in Ethiopia, noting that they had the highest concentration of professionals working in international organizations such as the African Union, United Nations agencies.

President Buhari in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said, ”This is a correct representation of the Nigerian spirit of excellence and high achievement.”

He told the meeting that his government was committed to supporting and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians, at home and abroad, to prosper, urging all in the Diaspora to help achieve this by being good citizens and worthy ambassadors of Nigeria.

The President also encouraged them to be the best in all their legitimate engagements in their host country, reminding them: ”while you are out in the Diaspora, do not forget home as you represent some of the best human assets that Nigeria possesses.”

He, therefore, urged them to use their resources, skills and talents to help the development of Nigeria.

In his remarks at the meeting, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU, Bankole Adeoye, extolled the huge investments of the Federal Government of Nigeria in Ethiopia since independence through the Embassy.

He described the Nigerian Embassy in Addis Ababa as one of the Nigerian missions in the whole of Africa with the largest diplomatic and residential premises.

”Nigeria has continued to live the saying that Africa is the centrepiece of her foreign policy especially with the many impacts in the AU, the United Nations Economic Community for Africa (UNECA) and Ethiopia as whole,” he said.

The Ambassador commended President Buhari for reciprocating the visit to Abuja of the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia given the country’s zeal to develop stronger ties with Nigeria.

He further extolled the President as one who has appointed the highest number of career ambassadors and attributed it to his flair for professionalism.

Also speaking , the President of NICE commended the President for the establishment of NiDCOM and his continuous leadership and contributions which have cemented Nigeria’s role as a central player in strengthening the AU.

Omozuafoh appealed to the Nigerian government to fast-track the implementation of the MoU with the United Nations on the Junior Professionals Programme allowing young Nigerians access to opportunities in international organizations.

”Similar opportunities should be explored with the UN Volunteers Programme, the AU Volunteers Corps as well as the ECOWAS Youth Volunteer Programme, ” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

