Buhari, Ooni, Sultan, others at Security Submit in Abuja (photos)

Buhari
Oni of Ife, alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, Sultan of Sokoto and other Traditional Rulers at a Security Submit in Abuja, recently.

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari alongside the Oonirisa Ojaja II attended a Security Submit at the Council of Traditional Rulers in Abuja. It was a gathering co-chaired by the Ooni of Ife & the Sultan of Sokoto where vital issues such as Insecurity, Child Education, and other critical social problems affecting Nigeria were discussed.

