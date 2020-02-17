Buhari not travelling to UK – Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Presidency has on Monday faulted news making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari had planned to travel to United Kingdom for 20 days, noting that the story was concocted by mischief makers.

Femi Adesina, who signed the statement, advised Nigerians to be discriminatory in their news consumption.

His words, “Purveyors of fake and concocted Information are currently on overdrive, and Nigerians are urged to be careful what they consume as news, and also share with others, particularly from the social media.

An unfounded information has been making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to the United Kingdom for 20 days, and from there proceed to Saudi Arabia, and then Austria. Fake. It is nothing but falsehood from mischievous minds.

Members of the First Family, Ministers, top government officials, the military, and other key institutions, are equally objects of this orchestrated falsehood, coming from enemies of national cohesion.

READ ALSO:

We urge Nigerians to be discriminatory about what they accept as credible information, and restrain themselves from sharing what they have not authenticated as genuine. That is how we can all collectively beat the malevolent minds at their pernicious games.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: