Buhari not happy with your activities, new NDDC boss tells Niger Delta youths

…Says region’s people are the ones killing themselves

…Harps on agricultural development nucleus of his NDDC agenda

NEWLY appointed Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei on Thursday informed youths of Niger Delta that President Muhammadu Buhari is unhappy with some of their activities in the region.

Pondei who addressed a section of the region’s youths who visited him at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, however, shied away from spelling the said vexed activities of the youth the President is being unhappy about.

To the youths, he simply cautioned, “You must organise yourselves and be ready to work hard. President Buhari’s administration is not happy about some of the activities of youths in the region. I encourage all of you to organise yourselves and be ready to work together.

“We want to make sure development trickles down to every community in the Niger Delta. For that to happen, we need to work together. I urge you to sit up and share ideas with us on ways we can do things differently.”

On strengthening peace in the region, the new NDDC boss told the youths that the trouble with the region was self-inflicted and much of the needed change to embrace peace for development would come from within.

“Let us come together to ensure NDDC is known for progress. We want a situation wherein the next ten years, you will be proud to say you are from the Niger Delta. So, let us stop all these fighting and other social vices because we are the ones killing ourselves. Let us try to do things differently.”

On the focus of his Interim Management Committee in delivering dividends of the commission, Pondei said, “We must go back to time-tested activities like agriculture. We have left agriculture behind and other people are now coming to Niger Delta to farm and fish for us.

“Going forward, the NDDC is going to put more efforts to make sure that people who are going into agriculture and any form of businesses are empowered and given the opportunity to succeed.”

