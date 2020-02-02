Buhari mourns NADECO chieftain, Arthur Nwankwo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condoled with government and people of Anambra State over the death of former Vice Chairman of National Democratic Coalition and prolific writer, Dr Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said that the labour and sacrifices of the nationalist will always be remembered by posterity.

The President also commiserated with family, friends, professional and political associates of Dr Nwankwo, urging them to find solace in the contributions of the writer to national and global development by consistently pursuing and projecting values of peace, unity and love.

He affirmed that the late writer’s bridge-building efforts, like supporting the famous Handshake Across the Niger, and carefully picking the themes of his many publications to reflect national unity, while advocating for a collective vision, had served the purpose.

The President said that he believes Dr Nwankwo’s investments in humanity will endure, especially standing for democracy and development at great risks, and working hard to ensure that the pivotal institutions are strengthened and sustained.

He prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed statesman, and comfort his family.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

