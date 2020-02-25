Buhari Mourns Ex-Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Egypt over the passing of former President, Hosni Mubarak, 91, on Tuesday.

President Buhari also commiserated with family, friends and associates of the former military pilot, who ruled the country for more than 29 years, pursuing peace within the country, and with neighbouring countries, and leaving a legacy of stability and loyalty to the flag.

ALSO READ:

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja said: “As a public servant, President Buhari believes Mubarak’s sacrifices for his country, and the continent, will always be remembered.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: