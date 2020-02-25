Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari Mourns Ex-Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak

On 6:49 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari Mourns Ex-Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Egypt over the passing of former President, Hosni Mubarak, 91, on Tuesday.

President Buhari also commiserated with family, friends and associates of the former military pilot, who ruled the country for more than 29 years, pursuing peace within the country, and with neighbouring countries, and leaving a legacy of stability and loyalty to the flag.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Olisa Metuh found guilty of laundering N400m

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja said: “As a public servant, President Buhari believes Mubarak’s sacrifices for his country, and the continent, will always be remembered.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!