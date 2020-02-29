Buhari inaugurates security committee to crackdown illegal activities at borders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned a security outfit, Operation Swift Response that will checkmate and crackdown illegal activities of smugglers across the borders.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja on Saturday said that the border drill exercise is part of the Federal Government’s effort to ensure food security and improve local production of goods at competitive prices.

According to the statement, “The border drill has been hugely successful and has led to the interception and seizure of large quantities of foods, materials, minerals and petroleum resources illegally trafficked across our borders. The President commends the security agencies for a job well done.

“He, however, finds it disheartening to learn that 295 smuggled petroleum tankers were released without due authorization on 17th December 2019 by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting our borders.

“Sequel to this act, the National Security Adviser (NSA) was directed to set up a Board of Inquiry to investigate the crime, and it was recommended to the President that all officials (civilian or security operatives) found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the border drill and severely sanctioned by their respective organizations.

“The President has accepted the recommendations and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable. He has also directed that their respective organizations should mete immediate appropriate disciplinary actions to them.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

